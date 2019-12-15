Argentina to allow Bolivia’s Ex-President Morales to make political statements

15 December 2019 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales will be allowed to make political statements during his stay in Argentina where he was granted refugee status, cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero has said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"A refugee has the same rights as an Argentine citizen, including freedom of expression, freedom to declare, think and say whatever they want. We will not restrict his freedoms," Cafiero said in an interview with La Nacion daily published Saturday.

Morales will live in the northwestern Argentine city of San Ramon de la Nueva Oran, less than an hour drive from the Bolivian border. From there, he plans to coordinate the presidential campaign of his leftist Mas party next year, he said on Twitter.

Morales fled to Mexico last month after mass protests against his reelection forced the Bolivian military to ask for his resignation. He landed in Argentina on Thursday as a refugee.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Argentina's new government increases export taxes on disgruntled farmers
Other News 05:15
Argentina's Fernandez unveils new cabinet, names key economic roles
Other News 7 December 05:24
Bolivian interim president Anez will not run in March election
Other News 6 December 08:45
Bolivia edges toward peace as torn country mourns its dead
Other News 26 November 01:49
Bolivian interim president signs new general election law
Other News 24 November 23:59
Supporters of Bolivia's Morales march with coffins of dead protesters
World 22 November 03:19
Latest
China warns Germany of ‘consequences’ if it decides to ban Huawei 5G rollout
China 19:53
Azerbaijan discloses volume of customs duties since early 2019
Finance 19:13
UN climate talks wrap up after long extension
World 18:42
23 security troops, 54 protesters injured in clashes in Lebanon's capital
Arab World 17:53
Strong quake in southern Philippines kills one, injures several
World 16:44
2nd phase of processing plant in Iran's West Azerbaijan province soon to be commissioned with German investment
Business 16:04
Libyan Embassy in Cairo suspends work for security reasons
Arab World 16:00
Central Bank: Iran has no worries about non-oil exports
Business 15:45
Minister: Diesel prices won't increase in Iran
Business 15:17