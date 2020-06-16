WHO chief to speak at top Chinese university graduation ceremony

The director-general of the World Health Organization is scheduled to give a commencement speech to students at the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing, amid accusations from the United States that he is biased towards China, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will deliver an online speech to Tsinghua’s School of Economics and Management on June 21, according to a notice from the university.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in May the United States was ending its relationship with the WHO over the body’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the U.N. agency of becoming a puppet of China.

The WHO has previously denied Trump’s assertions that it promoted Chinese “disinformation” about the virus.