Maldives to reopen borders to tourists on July 15

The Maldives will reopen its borders to tourists next month, President Ibrahim Solih was cited by local media as saying on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

President Solih told a press conference in his office that Maldives' borders and resorts will be reopened on July 15, while congregational prayers, school classes and dine-in at restaurants and cafes will also resume in the same month.

Maldives has successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic and has been cited as a safe destination by tourist markets in Germany and the UAE, he said.

Solih expressed hope that the reopening of the country's tourism, which contributes 28 percent of GDP, will help the economy recover from a two-month lockdown which brought business to a standstill.

Maldives imposed restrictions on passengers coming from or transiting through COVID-19 affected countries in early March. On March 27, issuing of visas on-arrival was halted.