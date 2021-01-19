Nigerian troops kill 30 bandits in gunfight

Thirty bandits were killed in a gunfight with troops in Nigeria's northwest region, a spokesman for the military said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Maje Riverline axis in the Bugundu local government area of the northern state of Zamfara, said Ibikunle Daramola, a spokesman for the Nigerian Airforce.

Daramola told Xinhua that the operation was in response to reports that scores of bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock, were spotted heading toward Kekuwuje, a town along the Yar-Katsina road in Zamfara.

He said the troops chased and overpowered the bandits with superior firepower in the ensuing gun battle.

One military personnel died during the gunfight, while three others, who sustained gunshot wounds during the operation, have been evacuated for medical treatment.