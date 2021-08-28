UN chief Guterres voices concern over Afghanistan, but remains hopeful

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that he was concerned, but hopeful, of the situation in Afghanistan, in his first interview since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

During the exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, Guterres called on the Taliban to respect human rights and specifically those of women.

He also noted that the Taliban was responsible for the safety and security of the airport in Kabul.