...
Thousands of Ecuador indigenous protesters march on capital

World Materials 21 June 2022 07:22
Thousands of indigenous demonstrators marched through Ecuador's capital on Monday urging President Guillermo Lasso to agree to demands for economic and social support, the latest in a series of protests that have injured dozens and disrupted the economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Amid a surge in the cost of living, the protests began last Monday with a list of 10 demands, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, and more time for small and medium-sized farms to pay off debt. read more

Lasso has called for dialogue and announced plans to help vulnerable sectors of society. Protesters have said the efforts are insufficient.

