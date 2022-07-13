...
  1. Home
  2. World

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests

World Materials 13 July 2022 07:23
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests

Follow Trend on

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, the air force said in a statement.

A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the government source said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more