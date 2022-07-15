India rubbishes 'baseless' report on facilitating President Rajapaksa's escape from Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Colombo on Wednesday denied "baseless and speculative" media reports that New Delhi facilitated the travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, out of the island nation, Trend reports citing Republic World.

Reiterating its support to the people of Sri Lanka, the High Commission busted a foreign propaganda report which claimed India's role in facilitating Rajapaksa's travel to the Maldives amid the mounting crises in the country.

Earlier today, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office confirmed that President Gotabaya had fled the nation along with his wife and other family members. The Sri Lanka Air Force also informed that the President left on a military jet and arrived in the capital of the Maldives, Male, at around 03:00 AM (local time).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised to formally resign as President on Wednesday to make way for a "peaceful transition of power". The President had fled his official residence in Colombo last week, just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.