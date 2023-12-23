Number of trucks with humanitarian aid sent to Gaza Strip through Rafah checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Forty trucks delivering humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip are heading to the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah checkpoint, Trend reports.

Six diesel fuel tankers were also reported to have crossed the border into Gaza. Since early Saturday morning, 250 people with dual citizenship have been evacuated from the Palestinian enclave to Egyptian territory.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.