World Materials 13 January 2024 21:03 (UTC +04:00)
Houthis see US facilities as legitimate targets

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) regards US military facilities in the region as its legitimate targets, said Nasreddin Amer, the deputy head of the group’s media relations office, Trend reports.

"The presence of the Americans in the region is illegitimate, so we consider US military facilities to be our legitimate targets. We will attack US warships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, where their presence is no longer a normal state of affairs," Amer said.

