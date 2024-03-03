Hamas announces its readiness to continue negotiations with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Palestinian Hamas movement is ready to continue negotiations with Israel with the participation of mediators if a ceasefire is agreed upon, but Israel is not ready for this, the Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouk said, Trend reports.

"Our priority is the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the provision of humanitarian aid and the release of prisoners on both sides. After this we will be able to start negotiations thanks to the intermediaries," Marzouk noted.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.