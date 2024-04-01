New Palestinian government officially takes office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The new Palestinian government under the leadership of Muhammad Mustafa took the oath of office and officially took office, Palestinian media said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the ceremony took place in Ramallah, the administrative center of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), with the participation of President Mahmoud Abbas. The head of the PNA called the important tasks of the new cabinet to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza, support for displaced people in their desire to return to their homes and full reconstruction of the enclave.

Abbas noted that the Palestine Liberation Organization is “the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people” and only it can protect their interests in the political sphere, including issues of concluding a truce with Israel.