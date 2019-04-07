Death toll rises to 11 in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen's capital

The Death toll rose to 11 in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Sunday, and more than 30 others were injured, the rebel-controlled Health Ministry said in a statement, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

According to the residents, the airstrike happened in the afternoon, targeting a metal workshop near a school in Sawan neighborhood, east of Sanaa.

Ali Ahsan, a resident, told Xinhua he heard two powerful explosions in Sawan neighborhood and saw smoke rising.

Yousif al-Hadri, spokesman of the rebel-controlled Health Ministry, said the death toll increased from five to 11, "mostly schoolgirls," while the injured rose to 39, including passersby.

The spokesman said the airstrike targeted the school. Journalists were not allowed to reach the scene following the alleged airstrike.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned AlHadath TV reported several coalition airstrikes on rebel military targets in south and east of Sanaa, including Sawan neighborhood.

Last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen said an airstrike on a hospital in the Yemeni northern province of Saada killed seven people and injured eight others.

Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile and seized much of the country's north, including the capital Sanaa.

The war grinding into its fifth year has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced 3 million others and pushed more than 20 million Yemenis into the brink of famine, according to the UN aid agencies.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths has been shuttling between the rebels in Sanaa and the Yemeni government in the Saudi capital Riyadh to push a fragile peace deal reached in Stockholm in December last year toward implementation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news