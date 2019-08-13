Militants shell areas in Syria's Aleppo, Idlib, Hama provinces

Militants shelled some settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia 30 times over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants committed 30 shelling attacks. Militants shelled settlements .. in the province of Idlib ... the province of Aleppo and ... the province of Hama", Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin told reporters.

The Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said earlier that terrorist groups continue boosting their presence in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, having recently dispatched there about 470 militants and additional military hardware.

The report comes after Damascus announced on Monday that it would be resuming military operations in the provinces of Idlib and Hama, citing terrorist groups' refusal to observe the ceasefire deal that went into effect on 1 August by launching several attacks on civilians in nearby areas.

