392 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 44,925 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 392 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 44,925, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement 661 more patients have made full recovery from the virus, taking the tally of the UAE's recoveries to 32,415.

The ministry also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 302.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

The UAE has been showing solidarity with China in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

On Feb. 2 and March 12, iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China's national flag to show solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with the UAE counterparts.