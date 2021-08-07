ICIEC’s Timely Webinar Set to Discuss the Role of Credit and Political Risk Insurance in Resource Mobilization in the Post COVID-19 Era

On August 19th at 11:00 am (KSA time) (9:00 am GMT), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) will be hosting a webinar themed “The Role of Credit and Political Risk Insurance in Resource Mobilization in the Post COVID-19 Era”.

The Webinar will shed light on the de-risking tools that can help reverse the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and showcasing the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) solutions offered by ICIEC and how they can enable recovery efforts, including vaccines procurement assistance for Member Countries. Moreover, the Webinar will showcase some of the innovative structures and initiatives adopted by ICIEC and their partners to unlock resources and support member countries during the COVID-19 Pandemic and re-emphasize the role of partnership among various development players and the private sector.

The Webinar will bring together a group of speakers and panellists experienced in the trade, credit and investment trends and insurance. Mr Oussama KAISSI, CEO of ICIEC, will give the opening remarks, followed by a Keynote Address by H.E. Amadou Hott, Minister of Economic, Planning and Cooperation, and IsDB Governor for Senegal. The Panel Discussion comprising Mr KAISSI, Mr Yerdan Bekkhozhin, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Export, Mr Stephen Gargiulo, Head of Global Markets, ICBC Standard Bank plc and Mr. Ahmed BENYAHYA, Executive Director Foreign Financial Institution and International Cooperation, Bank of Africa BMCE Group. The Webinar will be moderated by Ms Cornelia Meyer, Chairman & CEO, Meyer Resources. It will also feature a lively Q&A session with the panellists to encourage further discourse and promote market education.

The Webinar is open to Senior Government Officials, Banks, Regional Development Banks, ECAs, Chambers of Commerce, Business Association Leaders, Investment Promotion Agencies, Sector Associations, corporations, academics, and other interested parties who can register to attend the event at http://q-r.to/IsDB-ICIEC.

About ICIEC

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, effectively its export credit and investment insurance arm. ICIEC was established in 1994 as a multilateral institution to strengthen the economic relations between member countries of the Organization of Islamic Conference. ICIEC’s vision is to be recognized as the preferred enabler of trade and investment for sustainable economic development in Member Countries. Its mission is to facilitate trade and investment between member countries and the world by providing Shariah-compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. For more information, visit: http://iciec.isdb.org

