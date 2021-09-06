IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO)

Arab World 6 September 2021 10:52 (UTC+04:00)
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO)

The International Islamic Food Processing Association ("IFPA") signed three bilateral agreements with the Islamic Development Bank Group (“IsDB Group”) entities: ICIEC, ICD and ITFC respectively during the Private Sector Forum which was organized in conjunction of 46th IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and in collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum “THIQAH”.

The major thrust of the agreements is to promote mutually beneficial cooperation to establish frameworks of partnership and understanding between IFPA and all the three IsDB Group bodies in furtherance of their respective mandates in several areas of Islamic financing and investments in the agri-food sectors across the OIC Member States.

Firstly, a Strategic Partnership Agreement (“SPA”) was signed by H.E. Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet, Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Security (“IOFS”) and Chair of the IFPA Board and H.E. Mr. Oussama Kaissi, the CEO of the Islamic Cooperation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit ("ICIEC"). The SPA aim to enhance cooperation and coordination in providing investment and export credit insurance solutions for intra-OIC agri-food trade compliant with Shariah principles through IFPA's multilateral private sector platform.

Mr. Oussama Kaissi the CEO, ICIEC, commented: “Through IOFS, we are keen to establish a framework for cooperation for promoting best practices among our Member States relating to exchange of knowledge in food and agriculture security and promote "South-South/Triangular Cooperation". On the other hand, IFPA will help in to enabling the penetration of ICIEC trade and investment insurance solutions in the agri-food sector within the OIC Member States.

Secondly, a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) was signed by H.E. Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet, and H.E. Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny, the CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) - the private sector arm of the IsDB Group. The major objective of the MoU is to explore beneficial cooperation between IFPA and ICD in the areas of provision of Islamic finance and investment for agri-food projects, advisory services and technical assistance following principles of Shariah to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of agri-food private enterprises under the IFPA portfolio. In addition, ICD and IFPA intend to promote agri-food projects that relate to the use of Islamic finance including Sukuk and other investment opportunities and potential transactions of mutual interest.

Mr. Ayman Sejiny the CEO, ICD said” ICD and IFPA are keen to explore the possibility of identifying and promoting agri-food projects that relate to the use of Islamic Finance in our member states. This includes co-marketing activities, finding sources of financing such as Sukuk and other Islamic Finance instruments”.

Finally, another Partnership Agreement (“PA”) was signed by H.E. Mr. Yerlan A. Baidaulet and H.E. Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (“ITFC”). This PA reaffirms the trust the parties have in their partnership and defines the framework for future cooperation between the entities.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol the CEO, ITFC said: “ITFC and IFPA will partner to provide access to financing for SMEs. The financing which will be extended through local banks is designed for private sector companies in the Agri-food chain in selected OIC Member Countries.”

to partner on providing access to financing for SMEs. The financing which will be extended through local banks is designed for private sector companies in the Agri-food chain in selected OIC Member Countries.

H.E. Sheikh Bilal Khan, the Director General and CEO of IFPA appreciated these great partnerships with all IsDB Group private sector entities. IFPA will work closely with IsDB Group bodies to attract Islamic finance, investment funds, Takaful insurance and other Islamic instruments to develop inward investments and outward export potential of small and medium businesses as well as the mega projects of the OIC agri-food industry.

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, with export credit and investment insurance mandate. ICIEC was established in 1994 as a multilateral institution to strengthen the economic relations between member countries of the OIC. ICIEC’s vision is to be recognized as the preferred enabler of trade and investment for sustainable economic development in Member Countries. Its mission is to facilitate trade and investment between itsMember Countries and the world by providing Shariah-compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. For more information, visit: http://iciec.isdb.org

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies, and encouraging cross border investments. ICD is Rated A2’ by Moody’s, ‘A-’ by S&P and, A+ by Fitch. ICD establishes and strengthens cooperation and partnership relationships with an aim to establish joint or collective financing. ICD also applies financial technology (Fintech) to make financing more efficient and comprehensive. For more information, visit: www.icd-ps.org

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC Member Countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$58 billion to OIC Member Countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for the Member Countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC Member Countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in Member Countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia reveals real GDP growth for July
Georgia reveals real GDP growth for July
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization
Georgia to complete construction of one more road soon
Georgia to complete construction of one more road soon
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Afghanistan, terrorism, Indo-Pacific, climate change on Modi's US trip agenda Other News 12:20
Oil giant ADNOC to sell minimum 7.5% stake in drilling unit's IPO Arab World 12:19
Turkmenistan’s 1H2021 oil product export to Belgium revealed Oil&Gas 12:07
Turkey records rise in value of leather exports Turkey 11:52
Iran's Petropars Company to accelerate drilling at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:52
Iran boots oil products exports from east ports of Hormozgan Province Oil&Gas 11:51
Iran stops export of its steel to Afghanistan Iran 11:44
Uzbekneftegaz to reduce imports, increase exports with help of US, Singapore Oil&Gas 11:27
SOCAR to issue new bonds - date and details announced Oil&Gas 11:26
Uzbekistan receives new vaccine consignment from China Uzbekistan 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:24
Iran unveils volume of sugar to be produced in country Finance 11:19
Iran to continue nuclear talks – MFA Nuclear Program 11:13
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Mollavali village (VIDEO) Politics 11:13
Turkey to conduct geological exploration at new perspective areas in Uzbekistan - ministry Turkey 11:11
Azerbaijan working on returning IDPs to liberated lands - MFA Politics 11:07
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) Arab World 10:52
ICD’s event discusses ways to promote cross-border disruptive financial services (PHOTO) Economy 10:50
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 10:49
BOTAS discloses volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran shares data on passenger, cargo aircraft traffic from March through June 2021 Transport 10:40
Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to build $17 bln chip plant US 10:34
Kyrgyzstan adds 109 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:23
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 10:19
Turkmen consortium to buy equipment for centrifugal pump via tender Tenders 10:14
Central Bank of Iran shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:13
Number of passengers transported from/to Iran via airlines increases Transport 10:10
Russian State Duma election early vote kicks off in Canada Russia 09:54
Gas prices in Europe to remain high this winter — Former OMV head Europe 09:50
Iranian currency rates for September 6 Finance 09:46
Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups Israel 09:45
Azerbaijan rapidly building roads leading to Karabakh Economy 09:39
Oil extends losses after deep Saudi price cuts signal demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:35
Turkey publishes steel export figures for 8M2021 Turkey 09:30
Turkey shares 8M2021 data on export of grain and legumes Turkey 09:22
Purchase of wheat from farmers in Iran's Kermanshah Province wraps up Business 09:06
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale Sept.6 Oil&Gas 09:04
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 09:04
S. Korea reports 1,375 more COVID-19 cases, 261,778 in total Other News 08:55
Taliban say Panjshir valley 'completely captured' Other News 08:39
Turkey condemns military takeover in Guinea Turkey 08:21
Georgia reveals real GDP growth for July Georgia 08:00
Agreements already reached on participation of Korean companies in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - ambassador (Interview) Economy 08:00
Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men's QF at Flushing Meadows Other News 07:47
3,897 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:24
Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov takes sixth place at European Championship Society 07:01
S. Korea eyes resumption of new FTA with group of Arab nations Other News 06:34
South African ex-president released on medical parole Other News 06:10
Australia takes delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Britain Other News 05:44
Brazil-Argentina WC qualifier suspended Other News 05:15
Israel's forex reserves hit record 205.91 bln USD Israel 04:41
Top US secretaries to visit Qatar US 04:12
Iraq signs deal with France's Total on 4 energy projects: statement Arab World 03:45
Nord Stream 2 construction to finish this week - Former OMV head Oil&Gas 03:19
4, including infant, killed after shooting in U.S. Florida US 02:52
UK records another 37,011 coronavirus cases Europe 02:29
Mexican officials cut off new migrant caravan, breaking up main group Other News 02:03
Anti-Taliban resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti killed in Panjshir Other News 01:34
VW CEO says smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger' Other News 01:11
Some domestic flights resume at Kabul airport Other News 00:46
Azerbaijani national football team composition changed for upcoming match Society 00:22
Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says US 00:19
Iran's South Pars Gas Company ready to supply gas domestically Oil&Gas 5 September 23:59
Turkmenistan provides humanitarian assistance to Afghan border regions - deputy minister Turkmenistan 5 September 23:49
Raisi receives 2nd Iranian COVID-19 injection Society 5 September 23:43
Verstappen takes F1 title lead with dominant Dutch GP win Other News 5 September 23:41
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.89 mln: Africa CDC Other News 5 September 23:18
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization Business 5 September 22:53
Gas prices to continue upward trend into 2022 Oil&Gas 5 September 22:45
Recent rise in US crude production won’t last long US 5 September 22:36
Oil output to surge outside US Oil&Gas 5 September 22:32
UN chief calls for immediate release of Guinean president Other News 5 September 22:13
Kazakhstan-Poland trade volumes rise despite global pandemic Business 5 September 21:50
Israel's population tops 9.39 mln: report Israel 5 September 21:25
Iran's steel sector suffers due to electricity shortages Oil&Gas 5 September 21:19
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran up Transport 5 September 21:13
Turkey, Azerbaijan launch "Brotherly Brigade" project - Turkish Defense Ministry Politics 5 September 21:11
Germany wants to talk with Taliban about further evacuations from Afghanistan - Merkel Europe 5 September 21:11
Azerbaijan's national team takes 10th place at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Society 5 September 21:04
Turkish schools reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 5 September 20:31
Indian Embassy celebrates Teacher’s Day (PHOTO) Other News 5 September 20:03
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 5 September 19:41
Soldiers say Guinea constitution, government dissolved in apparent coup Other News 5 September 19:19
EC meeting of European Gymnastics to be held in September - European Gymnastics president Society 5 September 18:58
Azerbaijan confirms 3,310 more COVID-19 cases, 2,972 recoveries Society 5 September 18:53
Georgia to complete construction of one more road soon Georgia 5 September 18:38
Iran to increase extraction from Danan oil field Oil&Gas 5 September 18:29
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats Arab World 5 September 18:26
Indian boy dies of Nipah virus in Kerala after being hospitalized with symptoms Other News 5 September 17:44
Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad talks this year's fish production plans Business 5 September 17:12
Two injured in heavy gunfire near Guinea's presidential palace Other News 5 September 16:51
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense Politics 5 September 16:22
Residents of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district visit Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO) Society 5 September 16:18
Uzbek Miniatry of Finance signs 2 new agreements with IsDB Uzbekistan 5 September 16:08
Azerbaijan continues to create infrastructure in Aghdam - Special rep of president Politics 5 September 15:48
Georgia sees increase in minimum subsistence level in July 2021 Business 5 September 15:47
Tajikistan, UK talk situation in Afghanistan Tajikistan 5 September 15:43
298 COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h Kazakhstan 5 September 15:17
US increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 5 September 15:08
Harmony of antiquity and modernity in Azerbaijan’s Baku city (PHOTO) Society 5 September 15:00
All news