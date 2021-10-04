OPEC+ revises upward oil demand growth in 2022 — technical committee

The oil demand in 2022 will grow by 4.2 mln barrels daily, or 0.9 mln barrels per day, above the previous estimate, according to the report of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) prepared for the ministerial meeting, with a document copy seen by TASS, Trend reports.

The global oil demand in 2022 may stand at 100.8 mln barrels per day against 96.7 mln barrels daily in this year. The estimate was raised on the back of a large-scale vaccination campaign. 33% of the world’s population has been vaccinated to date, the report says.

The oil supply will grow in any case, the report says. While the market has the shortage estimated at 1.1 mln barrels per day in this year, the demand surplus of 1.4 mln barrels per day is expected as early as in 2022, according to the document.