3 rockets land in Baghdad

Three Katyusha rockets landed on Sunday in the western part of the Iraqi capital Baghdad without causing human casualties, a police source with the Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place at dawn when the rockets landed in the al-Mansour neighborhood, one of which landed near the Red Crescent Hospital, another near al-Zaitoun Street, and the third outside a private bank along al-Amirat Street, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The attack caused no human casualties and only some damage to nearby buildings and civilian cars, the source said.

The rockets were apparently targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. embassy in central Baghdad, but missed their target, the source added.