UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to capture 25% of the global hydrogen fuel market by 2030, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The major oil producer also said that it was implementing more than seven ambitious hydrogen projects, targeting main export markets including Japan, South Korea, Germany and India, in addition to other markets in Europe and East Asia.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
It is important to find ways to build long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive)
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive)
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev
In countries where Azerbaijani gas is supplied, there is no gas price crisis, no one froze from cold - President Aliyev
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev