Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of COVID-19 infections in months, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Kaaba.

The Kingdom’s authorities said they will reimpose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported an increase in COVID-19 cases with 744 new cases recorded in the country, as authorities reinforce wearing masks in public places as of Thursday.

The Kingdom reinforced wearing masks in public places including outdoor events amid a rise in COVID-19 cases locally and worldwide, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rose to 554,665, according to the Ministry of Health.