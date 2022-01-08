UAE expresses hope for stability in Kazakhstan

The UAE has affirmed that it is closely following recent developments in Kazakhstan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in the country, Trend reports with reference to EMIRATES News Agency - WAM.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed the UAE’s support of Kazakhstan's efforts to maintain its security and stability, within the framework of its constitutional institutions and rule of law, and in a way that will achieve aspirations for the people of Kazakhstan.