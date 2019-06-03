World Transport Convention to be held in Beijing

3 June 2019 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

The 2019 World Transport Convention (WTC 2019) will be held from June 13 to 16 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, to showcase the latest technical developments in the transport industry, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Themed "Green and Intelligent Mobility for Future Transport," the four-day convention will consist of various sections, including keynote speeches, a transport expo, academic forums and competitions, one of its organizers, the China Association for Science and Technology, said at a press conference in Beijing Monday.

The WTC 2019 will highlight activities about cooperation among the Belt and Road countries. Advanced products and technology in fields such as smart transportation, automatic drive, the Internet of Things and green travel will be exhibited. Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei will also be involved.

More than 10 international transport organizations and 40 academicians from home and abroad will participate in the convention, according to Liu Wenjie, secretary-general of the convention's executive committee.

As of May 31, more than 4,700 people have signed up for the event, and the number of participants is expected to reach 7,000, Liu said.

The WTC has been successfully held in 2017 and 2018.

