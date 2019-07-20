Death toll rises to 10 from Henan's gas factory blast

20 July 2019 07:06 (UTC+04:00)

At least 10 people have been killed, 19 severely injured and five others are missing after an explosion ripped through a gas plant in central China's Henan Province Friday, local authorities confirmed Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A device in the gas factory owned by the Henan Coal Gas (Group) Co. Ltd., located in the city of Yima, exploded at around 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to the government of Sanmenxia City, which administers Yima.

The blast also left an unidentified number of people slightly injured, according to local government. The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.

Rescuers are searching the missing people, local authorities said.

Further investigation is underway.

