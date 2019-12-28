Sinochem unit gets $1.65 billion investment from state firms

28 December 2019 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Sinochem Energy, a unit of China’s Sinochem Group, has agreed to sell a 20% stake to five state-owned firms for 11.56 billion yuan ($1.65 billion), Reuters with reference to Xinhua news agency reported.

The strategic investors included financial investment arms of Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK) and Industrial Bank of China (ICBC), and Citic Securities Investment Co, the official news agency said late on Friday.

Sinochem Energy operates the group’s oil and petroleum products trading, refining, storage and logistics, as well as distribution and retail businesses, but not its struggling upstream business that includes overseas oil and gas production.

China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has also approached Chinese state-backed investors for up to $10 billion in funding as part of a reorganization of its agrichemicals business ahead of a public float, sources have said.

The fundraising efforts and eventual stock market listing are designed to cut ChemChina’s debts ahead of a long-awaited mega-merger with state-owned peer Sinochem.

Frank Ning Gao Ning, the chairman of both companies, has encouraged individual business units to tap capital markets ahead of any tie-up, which has been in the works since 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese companies complete construction of chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Business 16:26
Iran, China squeeze into Uzbekistan's apple market
Business 13:31
China to switch benchmark for floating-rate loans to lower funding costs
China 10:19
Iran's relations with China suffer because of FATF-related issue
Business 27 December 20:41
Tesla set to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Dec. 30
US 27 December 14:34
Tesla secures $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory
US 27 December 09:43
Latest
Waste-based bioelectric power station to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 16:36
Over $5M invested in enterprises of Iran's Khomeyn county
Business 16:28
Chinese companies complete construction of chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Business 16:26
TOP 5 non-oil products exported by Azerbaijan
Business 16:23
Kazakh oil company announces tender to purchase pipes
Tenders 16:23
US' Freedom Finance sums up results for 2019 in Uzbekistan
Finance 16:21
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to build methyldiethanolamine plant
Tenders 15:55
Ranking of state exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan in 11 months of 2019
Business 15:52
Kazakh oil and gas company opens tender for oilfield equipment inspection
Tenders 15:50