UK minister: Assange should turn himself in

27 March 2018 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Julian Assange was called a “miserable little worm” on Tuesday by a British foreign affairs minister who said the WikiLeaks founder should leave the Ecuadorean embassy in London and give himself up to British justice, Reuters reports.

Assange has been living inside the embassy since June 2012, when he entered the building to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning about allegations of sex crimes, which he has always denied.

The Swedish investigation was dropped in May last year, but Assange, who was on bail at the time when he walked into the embassy, faces arrest by the British authorities for breaching his bail terms should he step outside.

“It’s of great regret that Julian Assange remains in the Ecuador embassy,” junior minister Alan Duncan said during a question-and-answer session on foreign affairs in parliament’s House of Commons, in response to a question about Assange.

“It’s about time that this miserable little worm walked out of the embassy and gave himself up to British justice.”

Assange responded to Duncan’s comment with a tweet.

“As a political prisoner detained without charge for 8 years, in violation of 2 UN rulings, I suppose I must be ‘miserable’; yet nothing wrong with being a ‘little’ person although I’m rather tall; and better a ‘worm’, a healthy creature that invigorates the soil, than a snake,” he said.

Assange says the real reason for his legal troubles is the fact that WikiLeaks published U.S. diplomatic and military secrets, and fears that if he leaves the embassy he risks being extradited to the United States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU, Britain reach Brexit transition deal ahead of EU summit
Europe 20 March 02:16
Russia says 23 British diplomats must leave within a week
Russia 17 March 12:50
Pregnant woman injured in double shooting in Sussex
Europe 17 March 01:40
Iran condemns balcony protest in its embassy in London
Politics 10 March 14:50
Donald Tusk: Trade with Britain after Brexit won't be easier
Europe 7 March 17:16
EU's Tusk to present draft for trade deal with Britain
Other News 6 March 16:43
France rejects Britain's plan for banks to access EU after Brexit
Europe 6 March 14:57
Ireland, Britain grind slowly back to normal following snowstorms
Europe 3 March 15:05
Small earthquake hits Britain, strongest for 10 years
Other News 18 February 00:23
Ireland, Britain to seek to re-establish Northern Ireland talks
Other News 15 February 22:31
Banks in Britain and U.S. ban Bitcoin buying with credit cards
Economy news 5 February 17:37
Britain's May says committed to deepening relationship with China
Europe 31 January 14:47
Experts consider it possible to build bridge linking Britain, France
Other News 20 January 06:10
Britain, France to sign new immigration treaty during Macron visit
Europe 17 January 16:46
Macron adviser: France would 'look with kindess' on UK Brexit change of mind
Europe 17 January 13:56
PM May's spokesman: Britain will be leaving the EU
Europe 16 January 17:11
Butcher locked in freezer bashes out with help from a sausage
Other News 14 January 19:06
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48