Multiple people missing in Swiss avalanche as rescue mission to find buried tourists launched

31 March 2018 23:40 (UTC+04:00)

Multiple people are missing after an avalanche in Switzerland as a rescue mission to find buried tourists is launched, Mirror reported.

Many were reported 'carried away' by the avalanche in Fiesch in the Upper Vaiais.

Rescuers were initially unable to use helicopters in the search mission due to bad weather, Blick.ch reports.

The police were informed about the incident shortly before 5pm by a hiker who witnessed what happened.

The avalanche is said to have fallen between Fiesch and the Fiescheralp ski station.

Fiesch is a family-friendly resort described as an ideal starting point for excursions around the area of the Aletsch Glacier, the Goms Valley, over alpine passes and into the little town of Brig, according to myswitzerland.com.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Swiss impose sanctions on seven senior Venezuelan officials
Other News 30 March 01:21
SOCAR opens new filling station in Switzerland
Oil&Gas 27 March 14:06
IMF sees Swiss economic upturn at risk from trade disputes
Europe 26 March 14:51
One killed, three people missing after avalanche hit Swiss ski resort
Other News 17 March 19:47
Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan launch new project to improve health of population in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 9 March 09:25
Skiers caught in Swiss avalanche rescued: police
Europe 19 February 00:25
Avalanche in French Alps kills two skiers
Europe 18 February 22:55
Switzerland supports optimization of local services in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 15 February 09:23
"Armenian tune" for President of National Council of Switzerland
Commentary 9 February 01:10
Over 20 Swiss companies operate in Azerbaijan – envoy
Business 12 January 23:44
Avalanche in India leaves 11 dead
Other News 6 January 20:36
Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps
World 26 December 2017 03:56
Swiss mobile operator suspends roaming with company illegally operating on occupied territories of Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 2017 03:54
5 soldiers missing after avalanche in India
World 12 December 2017 16:29
Two climbers killed, seven missing in avalanche in southwestern Iran
Society 8 December 2017 22:31
EU, U.S. close to deal on stock exchanges before MIFID II deadline
World 16 November 2017 16:19
Kazakhstan, Switzerland mull visa cancellation for service passport holders
Central Asia 9 November 2017 16:01
Swiss company to develop blockchain technologies in Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 November 2017 19:32