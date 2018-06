Germany hopes the EU’s reaction to U.S. trade tariffs will bring sense to all those involved and that a negotiated solution will be sought, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said on Friday, Reuters reports.

“We want free and open markets,” said the spokeswoman, adding: “We hope that this clear reaction from the EU will lead to sense and objectivity on all sides and then that solutions can be sought in talks.

