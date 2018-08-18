Catalan Leader Vows to Push Further for Independence

Catalonia’s President Quim Torra promised on Friday to continue pushing for an independent republic as the Spanish region remembered victims of last year’s deadly terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Sputnik reports.

"We will push ahead to make the republic real," Torra said at a rally held close to Lledoners prison in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada in Barcelona province, where Catalan separatists are being held.

He dismissed as a farce charges against the jailed lawmakers and former members of the Catalan government who were imprisoned for their role in last October’s independence referendum.

Some jailed separatists had asked local authorities to focus solely on commemorative ceremonies for the people killed in car and van ramming attacks on August 17, 2017.

The violent ramming attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils left 16 people killed and over 130 others injured. The Daesh terror group reportedly claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

Catalonia’s new president Quim Torra promised this year to continue pushing for the region’s independence after a 2017 referendum to split from Spain led to a legal standoff.

After the poll, the Catalan parliament declared independence from Madrid despite the Spanish top court calling the vote illegal. This prompted the central government to suspend Catalan autonomy until May.

