Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London

Two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in London on Saturday, including a woman who was about eight months pregnant, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Police were called to an address in south London at 3:30 a.m., where they found a wounded 26-year-old pregnant woman. Her baby was delivered, taken to hospital and was in a critical condition.

Late on Saturday night, police were informed of an incident in the east of the British capital and found a man suffering from stab injuries. The man, believed to be in his late-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incidents appeared to be unrelated.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman, while police were seeking more information about the second stabbing.

