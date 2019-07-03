EU Commission appointee von der Leyen to seek parliament approval

3 July 2019 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

German Ursula von der Leyen, appointed by European Union leaders as the next head of the bloc’s executive, will attend later on Wednesday a session of the European Parliament, the approval of which she needs to take on the job, Reports Trend citing to Reuters.

An official with the assembly’s largest faction, the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), said von der Leyen would be in the parliament - sitting in the French city of Strasbourg - on Wednesday afternoon and attend the group’s meeting at 1300 GMT.

