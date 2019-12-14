British PM says after meeting Queen he is forming new government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed after his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II that he is forming a new government following Thursday’s parliamentary election, Johnson said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This morning I went to Buckingham Palace and I am forming a new government. And on Monday, MPs will arrive at Westminster to form a new parliament," Johnson said reiterating his priority task of getting the Brexit done by the end of next January.

"And yes they [Conservatives] will have an overwhelming mandate, from this election, to get Brexit done and we will honor that mandate by January 31," Johnson said.

The prime minister assured opponents that his government would "urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin."

"And I want you to know that we in this one nation conservative government will never ignore your good and positive feelings of warmth and sympathy towards the other nations of Europe," he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives secured a sweeping victory in Thursday’s election. According to the votes counted in all 650 polling stations across the country, they won 364 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. It is a triumph that the party has not achieved for 30 years. The success will enable Johnson to fulfil his pre-election pledge to get the UK to leave the European Union. None of the opposition parties can prevent the government from bringing the task to life. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour suffered the biggest defeat, securing the lowest ever number of 223 seats.

After results of Thursday’s election were announced, Johnson visited Buckingham Palace for a one-on-one meeting with Queen Elizabeth II who reappointed him as prime minister

The UK was supposed to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, two years after a written withdrawal notice was submitted to the EU. However, the UK has been unable to do this due to sharp domestic political contradictions.

