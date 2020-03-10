Serbia shuts borders for people from coronavirus-affected countries
Serbia closed its borders on Tuesday for travelers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak to prevent spreading of the disease, the government said in a statement, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The temporary ban applies to people arriving “from Italy, certain provinces in China, South Korea, Iran and Switzerland”, it said. The government did not say when the ban would be lifted.
So far, four people in Serbia, including a Chinese national, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
