ECB's Lagarde to join EU leader call on coronavirus on Tuesday
The head of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde will participate in a video conference of the EU’s 27 leaders to discuss measures to counter the coronavirus, the Council of the European Union said in a tweet, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
European Union leaders will hold emergency talks in a video conference call on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a joint response to the virus outbreak.
Latest
Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency discloses amount of funds allocated for autumn crops
EU-funded project ‘Improved Support for Entrepreneurial Development in Rural Areas’ launches its programme of entrepreneurial training for rural women
President Ilham Aliyev attends first session of Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation (PHOTO/VIDEO)