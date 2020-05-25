Bosnian Premier League among worst in world for coach stability: survey

A new study by the Football Observatory (CIES) shows that Bosnia and Herzegovina is among the worst countries in the world in terms of job stability for coaches, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Using data from 2015 to 2019, the Bosnian league is characterized by frequent coach changes, ahead of only the leagues of Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria and Bolivia. The average number of coaches changed per club in Bosnia during this period is seven.

In contrast, the best country for coaches to work in is judged to be Sweden, where only 2.6 coaches have changed on average per club for the period covered by the survey.