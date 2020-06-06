UK coronavirus death toll rises by 204 to 40,465
The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen by 204 to 40,465 as of 1600 GMT on June 5, according to government data published on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom’s death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.
