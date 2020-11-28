Police fire tear gas at Paris protest against police violence
Police fired tear gas at a protest march against police violence in Paris on Saturday after masked protesters launched fireworks at their lines, put up barricades and threw stones, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Thousands of people across France marched against police violence and demanded a free press after the police beating of a Black music producer fanned anger about a draft law that is seen as curbing the right of reporters to report on police brutality.
Latest
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president, diplomats, Garabagh FC representatives visit Aghdam Mosque (PHOTO)
Resolution adopted by French Senate is gross violation of int'l law - Honorary Member of French Parliament
French Development Agency puts emphasis on increasing solar and wind capacity integration in Georgia