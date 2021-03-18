Moderna to deliver first UK COVID-19 vaccines in April, schedules on track
Moderna expects to deliver its first COVID-19 vaccines to Britain in April and is on track to meet its supply obligations, a spokesman for the company said after ministers warned the vaccine rollout would be slower than hoped, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Moderna expect to begin deliveries to the UK in April, within the spring delivery window previously communicated. Moderna is on track to meet quarterly contractual commitments,” a spokesman for the U.S. biotech company said.
