Bank of England to say UK recovery is accelerating

Europe 6 May 2021 09:30 (UTC+04:00)
Bank of England to say UK recovery is accelerating

The Bank of England will say on Thursday that Britain's economy is heading for a much stronger recovery this year than it previously expected and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The BoE forecast in February that the world's fifth-biggest economy would grow by 5% in 2021, having slumped by 10% in 2020.

That was a bigger hit than in most other European economies after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was slower to impose a coronavirus lockdown and had to keep it in place for longer in an economy heavily reliant on face-to-face consumer services.

But many economists say Britain is now set to grow by more than 7% this year, boosted by its fast COVID-19 vaccinations.

The BoE will announce its latest forecasts at 1100 GMT when it is also expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying programme unchanged, for now.

"There's a growing sense that the UK is finally on the way out of the pandemic, and with that comes an increased focus on the Bank of England's future tightening plans," analysts at ING said in a note to clients. "Indeed, we think the Bank may announce some tapering of its quantitative easing programme."

The BoE is spending 4.4 billion pounds ($6.12 billion) a week on its bond-buying programme, having cut the benchmark rate to an all-time low of 0.1% in March last year.

That pace might slow to 3.2 billion pounds a week to allow the quantitative easing programme, currently capped at 895 billion-pounds, to last until the end of the year, analysts at Bank of America said.

Such a move would represent a moderate step towards the moment when the BoE begins to reverse its emergency stimulus.

Most economists polled by Reuters last month pencilled in a first rate hike only in 2023.

On Wednesday, investors were pricing in a small 15 basis-point increase in rates by September of next year.

"The Bank of England remains a long way off tightening monetary policy, but could be one of the first central banks to signal it's thinking about it," Shamik Dhar, chief economist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

The Bank of Canada last month said it could start to raise rates by late 2022 and it pared back its bond-buying.

The BoE is treading more cautiously. It said in February it was starting to work on its messaging about how it might tighten monetary policy in the future.

Governor Andrew Bailey has signalled the BoE might start to shrink its massive bond stockpile earlier than it had outlined under his predecessor Mark Carney. That 2018 scenario foresaw no bond sales until the BoE's benchmark reached 1.5%, a distant prospect now.

Despite the revival of Britain's economy - retailers and restaurants reopened last month and most restrictions are due to be lifted by the end of June - a big test awaits in September.

That is when finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to finish phasing out a job support programme, the centrepiece of a public spending splurge that has left Britain with record peacetime borrowing.

With unemployment likely to rise, analysts at Citi expect the BoE to resort to a further 50 billion-pound increase to its bond-buying programme in late 2021.

The BoE is also keeping a close eye on how frictions on trade with the European Union weigh on growth. And an election for Scotland's devolved parliament on Thursday could strengthen calls from nationalists for a new independence referendum that would create fresh political uncertainty for Britain's economy.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oil prices rise as U.S. crude oil inventory draws down
Oil prices rise as U.S. crude oil inventory draws down
Reintegration of Karabakh into Azerbaijan's economy to positively impact non-oil GDP
Reintegration of Karabakh into Azerbaijan's economy to positively impact non-oil GDP
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Support package for Iran's capital market could positively affect demands - IMIDRO Business 09:44
Kaltura files again for Nasdaq IPO Israel 09:43
First batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives in Guatemala Russia 09:39
Oil prices rise as U.S. crude oil inventory draws down Oil&Gas 09:33
Bank of England to say UK recovery is accelerating Europe 09:30
Reintegration of Karabakh into Azerbaijan's economy to positively impact non-oil GDP Business 09:17
Chair of Azerbaijani parliament meets Georgian PM (PHOTO) Politics 09:09
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases declined significantly: Health Minister Turkey 09:03
IAEA delegation to visit Iran: report Iran 08:58
Economy Minister: Georgia to be first in region to have safe tourist industry Georgia 08:30
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Batken Kyrgyzstan 08:05
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves Business 08:01
SpaceX’s Starship prototype lands successfully during trials in Texas World 07:38
WHO, Germany launch new global hub for pandemic, epidemic intelligence World 06:44
38 illegal immigrants rescued off SE Tunisia Other News 05:47
5.1-magnitude quake hits Southwest Indian Ridge World 04:50
Israel reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 838,761 in total Israel 03:28
WHO records over 721,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide World 02:13
EU medicine regulator starts rolling review of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Europe 01:23
Qatar reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, 208,877 in total Arab World 00:36
Central Bank of Iran shares data on impact of oil exports on economic performance Business 00:01
UK records another 2,144 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths Europe 5 May 23:47
Turkish president, German chancellor discuss bilateral ties, regional issues Turkey 5 May 23:44
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs welcome release of Armenian detainees Politics 5 May 23:08
Ombudsman prepares report on hate crimes, hostile approach towards Azerbaijanis Politics 5 May 23:05
Egypt will bring a royal mummy to Expo 2020 in Dubai World 5 May 23:00
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 vegetable production revealed Uzbekistan 5 May 22:18
Uzbekistan notes threefold increase in balance of mortgage loans repayment Uzbekistan 5 May 22:15
Georgia sees increase in imports of buckwheat in 1Q2021 Business 5 May 22:15
Review of regulations to improve Iran home appliances production - official Business 5 May 22:14
President Sadyr Zhaparov signs decree on Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 5 May 22:00
Austria interested in participating in projects in Turkmenistan Business 5 May 21:19
Azerbaijani, Georgian peoples live in peace and friendship - PM Politics 5 May 20:56
Azerbaijan approves renewed make-up of joint commissions with several countries Politics 5 May 20:49
Azerbaijan to hold webinar on "New Opportunities for Startup" Economy 5 May 20:33
Azerbaijan discloses data on construction work carried out by private enterprises in Baku Business 5 May 19:44
Russian, Turkish presidents discuss issues related to Karabakh Politics 5 May 18:59
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 5 May 18:49
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction Finance 5 May 18:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 8 Oil&Gas 5 May 18:30
Azerbaijan has very responsible approach to ensuring cybersecurity - Kaspersky Lab ICT 5 May 18:26
Georgian organic farm begins production of sunflower oil Business 5 May 18:13
Iran approves projects on establishment of trade zones Business 5 May 18:12
Azerbaijani minister names amount of government spending to restore Karabakh in 2021 Economy 5 May 18:09
Canada reveals volume of bilateral trade with Georgia Business 5 May 17:59
Georgian Minister of Agriculture talks success of German businesses Business 5 May 17:58
Hungarian airline Wizz Air to resume flights from Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport Transport 5 May 17:54
European Parliament acting unfairly by calling Armenian terrorists "POWs" - MP Politics 5 May 17:52
Eurostat names amount of petroleum oils imports by EU countries from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 5 May 17:48
Activities of trade markets between Iran, Pakistan to contribute to trade –Deputy Minister Business 5 May 17:48
Kazakhstan investing in Georgian ports, specifically in Batumi oil terminal Transport 5 May 17:40
Georgia expects increase in low-cost airlines during summer season Transport 5 May 17:31
Georgia NCC and NATO-EU Information Center to implement joint projects Business 5 May 17:30
Iraq commits to return Iran's debts Politics 5 May 17:29
US welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees Politics 5 May 17:24
Iran's TEDPIX index sees gains Business 5 May 17:19
Volume of raw silk cocoon to be produced in Iran revealed Business 5 May 17:18
Shameful monument to fascist Nzhdeh in Karabakh must be demolished - Russian media outlet Armenia 5 May 17:18
Shekel weakens after Yellen rate remarks Israel 5 May 17:09
Flydubai expands network to over 80 destinations, resumes flights to Russia and Iran Arab World 5 May 17:07
Azerbaijan wraps up investigation on Lebanese mercenary who fought in Karabakh on Armenian side Azerbaijan 5 May 17:04
Blue Origin to begin space tourism ticket sales Wednesday US 5 May 16:59
Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine leads among Uzbekistan’s taxpayers Uzbekistan 5 May 16:51
Meeting between Azerbaijani, Georgian foreign ministers being held Politics 5 May 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 5 Society 5 May 16:42
Relations between peoples of Azerbaijan, Georgia based on long history - President Aliyev Politics 5 May 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,080 more COVID-19 cases, 2,074 recoveries Society 5 May 16:39
Georgian, Azerbaijani people are interlinked, interdependent on each other - Georgian PM Politics 5 May 16:35
UAE to launch flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 5 May 16:33
Austrian chancellor urges European drug regulator to fast-track Sputnik V’s registration Europe 5 May 16:29
Azerbaijan continues to be one of biggest investors in Georgia’s economy - President Aliyev Politics 5 May 16:26
Georgia's prime minister visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 5 May 16:26
Azerbaijani IT company to locally launch smartphone app for accepting non-cash payments Economy 5 May 16:18
Iran's NISOC ready to increase oil extraction Oil&Gas 5 May 16:17
Silk production campaign underway in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 5 May 16:16
Azerbaijan's PulPal payment system to add cryptocurrency wallet Economy 5 May 16:16
Geostat unveils statistics on Georgia's oil imports Oil&Gas 5 May 16:04
Azerbaijan reveals funds to be allocated for student tuition Society 5 May 16:03
Uzbekistan, S. Korea preparing for buyout of state share of mining and processing JV Uzbekistan 5 May 15:52
Uzbekistan’s textile export to grow in 2021 - German expert Uzbekistan 5 May 15:52
IMF predicts higher oil prices and better COVID-19 response for Iran by second half of 2021 Business 5 May 15:51
Georgian parliament adopts new law regarding National Bank of Georgia Business 5 May 15:47
Georgia to face double-digit inflation if lari continues to plunge in value - TBC-Bank Business 5 May 15:29
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on chemicals exports Turkey 5 May 15:18
Germany, France, Spain reach general agreement over fighter jet Europe 5 May 15:13
Average monthly salary in Baku down Finance 5 May 15:12
Turkey's export value of clothes up in 4M2021 Turkey 5 May 15:08
Significant amount of funds to be invested in Georgian Poti port dev't - Deputy minister Transport 5 May 15:08
Russia reports nearly 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 5 May 15:07
Electra Consumer Products signs Yeinot Bitan acquisition deal Israel 5 May 15:00
SOCAR Turkey subsidiaries awarded zero waste certificates Oil&Gas 5 May 14:57
Increasing manufacturing of household appliances in Iran can guarantee exports - ICCIMA Business 5 May 14:56
Cost of chargeable services rendered to Baku's population in 1Q2021 dips Business 5 May 14:56
Georgia sees increase in potato imports Business 5 May 14:46
Georgian PM invites Azerbaijani president to Georgia Politics 5 May 14:44
1Q2021 turnover of catering sector in Baku disclosed Business 5 May 14:38
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of CBA's short-term notes Finance 5 May 14:35
Georgia reveals prices of fuel for May 4 Oil&Gas 5 May 14:33
Iran hopes Gorgan-Aktau flight to boost its tourism industry Business 5 May 14:14
Azerbaijani payment system offers B2B and C2B services in domestic market Economy 5 May 14:09
All news