U.K. to Allow Quarantine-Free Travel for Most Countries

The U.K. will abolish quarantine for almost all countries, the Sunday Telegraph reports, citing sources,Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

The current ‘red list’ of 54 countries will be slashed to as few as nine. The changes will allow travellers to visit those countries without having to self-isolate on their return.

South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are expected to be opened up to quarantine-free travel in time for the October half-term break.