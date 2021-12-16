EU strikes deal with Moderna for quicker COVID-19 vaccine supplies
The European Commission said on Thursday it reached an agreement with Moderna (MRNA.O) to accelerate deliveries of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to EU member states that have a short-term need, in particular Germany, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Moderna expects to deliver of 10 million doses to Germany in December, with delivery of 25 million extra doses expected in the first quarter of 2022, the European Union's executive body said in a statement.
