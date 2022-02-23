Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe rose above $960 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday for the first time since February 14, according to London’s ICE, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $960.6 per 1,000 cubic meters or 82 euro per MWh.

The overall increase in the price of gas since the beginning of the day was about 2.8%.