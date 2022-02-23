Ukraine’s parliament significantly increases defense spending

Europe 23 February 2022 23:46 (UTC+04:00)
Ukraine’s parliament significantly increases defense spending

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday passed a law to increase the revenue and expenditure parts of the 2022 state budget by UAH 26.5 billion. Of these, UAH 16 billion was allocated for the Ministry of Defense to increase the state's defense capabilities and national security, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

A total of 345 people's deputies voted for the relevant bill (№7012-d) "On Amendments to Law “On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2022".

The law provides for UAH 16 billion for the Ministry of Defense, UAH 6 billion for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and UAH 587 million for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, UAH 500 million is laid down for the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to ensure sustainable water supply in Donetsk region and UAH 200 million to eliminate the consequences of the escalation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, UAH 3 billion has been allocated for the Ministry of Finance for servicing public debt. It has been proposed that the source of covering budget expenditures will come from additional revenues from value-added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine, as well as from the assistance provided by the EU.

On February 23, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law amending Chapter VI "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Budget Code of Ukraine, which provides for the necessary expenditures on national security and defense.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Bank Maskan of Iran provides funds for National Housing Action Plan
Bank Maskan of Iran provides funds for National Housing Action Plan
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to connect CIS, Caucasus, European countries to Chabahar port
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to connect CIS, Caucasus, European countries to Chabahar port
Construction of Tehran-North highway in progress
Construction of Tehran-North highway in progress
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
IMF reports ‘good progress’ in Tunisia talks Other News 00:55
State of emergency declared in Ukraine Europe 00:03
Ukraine’s parliament significantly increases defense spending Europe 23 February 23:46
Finland moves embassy from Kiev to Lviv Europe 23 February 23:36
Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline US 23 February 23:16
Ukraine is not going to get nuclear weapons again - FM Other News 23 February 22:53
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,050 per cubic meters Europe 23 February 22:24
IMF Executive Director for Azerbaijan visits Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 23 February 21:57
EU imposes sanctions against 351 MPs of State Duma of Russia Europe 23 February 21:45
Remains of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district Politics 23 February 21:34
EU special summit on Ukraine set for Feb 24 Europe 23 February 21:22
Srebrenica victim appeals to Armenian PM to recognize Khojaly genocide Politics 23 February 21:06
Former deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee detained Kazakhstan 23 February 20:54
President Ilham Aliyev ends official visit to Russian Federation Politics 23 February 20:37
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert Politics 23 February 20:26
Azerbaijani schoolchildren strive for more medals ICT 23 February 20:11
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 23 February 20:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,979 more COVID-19 cases, 7,198 recoveries Society 23 February 20:01
Japan interested in importing Iran's oil - Joint Commercial Committee Business 23 February 19:55
Azerbaijan expects Iran's Parliament to officially recognize Khojaly genocide - ambassador Politics 23 February 19:45
Azerbaijan increases significantly lending of construction sector in January 2022 Finance 23 February 19:22
Turkey ready to contribute to reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine - President Erdogan Turkey 23 February 19:14
Azerbaijan registers decrease in lending for industry and production for year Finance 23 February 18:57
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO) Politics 23 February 18:53
May TANAP supply gas from Black Sea? Oil&Gas 23 February 18:51
Azerbaijan talks facilities privatized through auction Economy 23 February 18:37
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold phone talks Politics 23 February 18:37
Azerbaijan completes repair of oil tanker (PHOTO) Economy 23 February 18:31
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Feb.23 Uzbekistan 23 February 18:10
Azerbaijan increases lending of real estate sector in January 2022 Finance 23 February 18:09
Azerbaijan discusses establishment of electric vehicle assembly plant (PHOTO) Business 23 February 18:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly picks up Finance 23 February 17:57
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 23 February 17:56
Kazakhstan starts spring field work in one of districts Kazakhstan 23 February 17:56
Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture talks production of films on Karabakh Society 23 February 17:54
Kazakhstan cuts fuel and lubricant exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 23 February 17:52
Uzbekistan increases motor gasoline production Uzbekistan 23 February 17:51
Azerbaijan discloses total assets of local banks for January 2022 Finance 23 February 17:42
Turkey expects positive approach from Armenia – President Erdogan Politics 23 February 17:36
Turkmenistan-Germany trade turnover revealed Business 23 February 17:24
Turkey to assist Azerbaijan in development of knowledge for Fourth Industrial Revolution Economy 23 February 17:21
Azerbaijan's Pasha Insurance company registers increase in collected fees Economy 23 February 17:13
IsDB Institute and TOSSD Secretariat Help Build Capacity on Monitoring Flow of Resources for SDGs Other News 23 February 17:12
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of wholesale trade turnover Uzbekistan 23 February 17:08
Uzbek airline plans to increase passenger traffic in 2022 Uzbekistan 23 February 16:58
Azerbaijan reveals volume of money supply for January 2022 Finance 23 February 16:58
ECB has space to gradually normalize policy Europe 23 February 16:57
U.S. to hold its biggest offshore wind auction US 23 February 16:54
UK's MPs issue joint statement on 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide Politics 23 February 16:53
Azerbaijan's armored vehicles crews conduct practical training exercises (VIDEO) Politics 23 February 16:44
Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 23 February 16:43
Progress in IGB’s construction as of mid-February Oil&Gas 23 February 16:40
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange looks for investor base in UAE Israel 23 February 16:39
UNDP sums up its projects in Georgia in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 23 February 16:39
ICGB applies for certification as independent transmission operator Oil&Gas 23 February 16:30
SOCAR implementing pilot project to manage gas leakage Oil&Gas 23 February 16:30
Georgia shares data on top oil suppliers Georgia 23 February 15:55
Azerbaijani financial entities, Ministry of Ecology sign memorandum of understanding Economy 23 February 15:53
Kyrgyzstan reports 20 new coronavirus cases Kyrgyzstan 23 February 15:50
Azerbaijan, Iran determine list of goods within preferential trade agreement - ambassador Economy 23 February 15:45
President Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders of Russia’s top mass media at TASS headquarters Politics 23 February 15:43
Visit of speaker of Moldovan parliament to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli and Shusha cities begins Politics 23 February 15:42
Azerbaijani MPs visit Blue Mosque in Armenia's Yerevan (PHOTO) Politics 23 February 15:40
Turkey discloses cargo transshipment via local ports from USA in January 2022 Turkey 23 February 15:34
Azerbaijan shares date for payment of pensions to war veterans Society 23 February 15:27
Kazakhstan’s freight transport operator opens tender for transport equipment repair Tenders 23 February 15:25
Turkmenistan, Russia sign security cooperation roadmap Business 23 February 15:24
Azerbaijani minister clarifies issue of conferring "Veteran of War" title to volunteers Society 23 February 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 February 15:15
SOFAZ names share of investments in fixed income instruments Oil&Gas 23 February 15:14
Declaration on Allied Cooperation to upgrade Azerbaijan-Russia ties - Russian experts Politics 23 February 15:13
Record number of traffic interception events revealed in world in late 2021 ICT 23 February 15:07
SOFAZ reveals breakdown of investments by regions Oil&Gas 23 February 15:00
Uzbek airline to resume regular direct flights to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 23 February 14:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 23 Society 23 February 14:59
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO) Politics 23 February 14:54
Turkey reveals number of vessels received by Botas port in January 2022 Turkey 23 February 14:53
Azerbaijan’s state oil fund talks on possibility of changing investment portfolio structure Oil&Gas 23 February 14:47
UPS loses $2 billion euro claim for EU veto on TNT bid Europe 23 February 14:45
Positions of Azerbaijan Army in Fuzuli direction subjected to fire - MoD Politics 23 February 14:44
Azerbaijani banks may establish correspondent relations with BNY Mellon Finance 23 February 14:44
Ted Baker shares jump after strong fourth-quarter sales Europe 23 February 14:37
India’s Jaishankar invites Momen for Delhi visit Other News 23 February 14:36
India & UAE's shared concern on terrorism reshaping their cooperation: LS Speaker Birla Other News 23 February 14:35
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss energy co-op Oil&Gas 23 February 14:32
Turkey unveils freight traffic via its ports from Ukraine Turkey 23 February 14:31
TANAP studying possibility of hydrogen mixture transportation Oil&Gas 23 February 14:22
Georgia names its main coal suppliers Georgia 23 February 14:16
2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed Oil&Gas 23 February 14:14
TANAP director general talks on expansion stages Oil&Gas 23 February 14:04
Volume of TANAP gas supplies to Europe, Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 23 February 13:56
Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran holds Khojaly Genocide commemoration ceremony Politics 23 February 13:47
Another freight train sent from Azerbaijan to Russia within 'Agroexpress' project Economy 23 February 13:39
Azerbaijan decreases lending for transport, communications sector Finance 23 February 13:38
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for supply of spare parts for gas pressure regulators Tenders 23 February 12:53
Delek in advanced talks for Morocco energy exploration licenses Israel 23 February 12:48
Azerbaijan sees dynamic growth of creative industry - Intellectual Property Agency Economy 23 February 12:48
Danone quarterly sales beat estimate, inflation in focus US 23 February 12:43
Puma predicts strong 2022 even as inflation weighs Europe 23 February 12:41
Aston Martin sales rev up on higher prices, more profitable cars Europe 23 February 12:39
All news