Shelling continues along Donetsk, Luhansk regions - Ukraine's Joint Forces Headquarters
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
The Russian Armed Forces continue shelling along the entire line of confrontation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions as of 06:00 p.m., Trend reports citing Joint Forces Headquarters of Ukraine.
"An attempt to breakthrough in the area of the Pyshchevyk settlement of Ukraine ended in defeat and losses for the Russians. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four enemy tanks," headquarters noted.
The Shchastya settlement is under the control of our defenders, said the headquarters.
