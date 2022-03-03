First group of foreign volunteers arrives in Ukraine - President Zelenskyy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
The first group from 16,000 foreign volunteers arrives in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a video message to Ukrainians, Trend reports via UNIAN news agency.
"Ukraine receives more powerful weapons every day from our partners, from real friends. Ukraine welcomes the first group from 16,000 foreign volunteers who come to our country. They come to defend freedom, our lives. I'm sure we will be successful," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF
Protection of historical structure of Icherisheher under my personal control - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani athletes rank third at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani athletes demonstrate balance exercises at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Shahin Seyidzade on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve (PHOTO/VIDEO)
FIG EC Member thanks Azerbaijani gov't for hosting 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Organization of 12th World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan for first time - gratifying, says Deputy Youth Minister