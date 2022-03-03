First group of foreign volunteers arrives in Ukraine - President Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The first group from 16,000 foreign volunteers arrives in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a video message to Ukrainians, Trend reports via UNIAN news agency.

"Ukraine receives more powerful weapons every day from our partners, from real friends. Ukraine welcomes the first group from 16,000 foreign volunteers who come to our country. They come to defend freedom, our lives. I'm sure we will be successful," he said.