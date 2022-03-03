Ukrainian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Belovezhskaya Pushcha of Belarus via helicopters to hold the negotiations with Russia, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene, Trend reports.

Earlier, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky said that the talks will be held in the Brest region of Belarus as it was planned. The talks were supposed to start at 15:00 (GMT+3).