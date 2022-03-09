EU agrees on extending anti-Russian financial sanctions to Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

The EU member states have agreed on the imposition of financial sanctions against Belarus, the European Commission stated, Trend reports via TASS.

According to the statement, the sanctions envision disconnecting three major banks of Belarus - Belagroprombank, Dabrabyt Bank and Development Bank from SWIFT, restrictions against the Central Bank, bans on the supply of euro cash and restrictions on bank deposits

"The European Commission welcomes today's agreement of Member States to adopt further targeted sanctions in response to Belarus's involvement in aggression [Russia's operation in Ukraine]," the statement said.

The sanctions will come into force on March 9 evening after being published in the Official Journal of the EU.

They also include a ban on conducting transactions with the Central Bank of Belarus, financing trade and investment in the country, providing it with euro banknotes, placing deposits over 100,000 euro from citizens or residents of Belarus and restrictions for them on transactions with euro-denominated securities.