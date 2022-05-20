Geneva airport fire: Black smoke rises from hangar as massive building erupts in flames

The blaze continues to burn one of the buildings in the complex with explosions being reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown. In a video of the scene, the building appears to be wrapped in flames with thick black plumes of smoke spreading into the atmosphere, Trend reports citing Express.

Flights at the airport are heavily disrupted as planes cannot land, while take-off is also very difficult.

The burning building was reportedly under construction when the fire began, a spokesperson of the airport told Swiss radio RTS.

They also confirmed the space was being built as a reception centre for asylum seekers.