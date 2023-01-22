Macron doesn’t rule out Leclerc tank supplies to Kiev

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he doesn’t rule out possible supplies of Leclerc tanks to Kiev, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As for Leclerc tanks, nothing is impossible," he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He stressed however that such supplies "should not lead to an escalation." It is also necessary to take into account the level of training of Ukrainian soldiers, he said, adding that such supplies must not impair France’s defense capacities either.