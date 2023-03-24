Protests against pension reform continue in Paris (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Another footage of violent clashes between French police and pension reform protesters have spread on social media.

The draft pension reform, which would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years, was presented in January. This initiative caused demonstrations and strikes throughout the country. On March 16, the head of the French Cabinet used her constitutional powers and announced that the bill would be adopted without a vote in the National Assembly. This decision caused a new wave of demonstrations, which often ended in clashes with the police.